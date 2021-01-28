Women union leader: Women contributing to national development
VWU Chairwoman Ha Thi Nga (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga has said Vietnamese women have contributed significantly to national renewal and development under the Party’s leadership and with support from the Government.
In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, Nga said Vietnam has seen considerable improvement in gender equality goals over the last five years, standing in the sixth place globally in the proportion of women in business. It was also the only Asian country to be among the top 10 with the highest rate of women-led enterprises.
She said the theme “Safety for women and children”, selected and launched by the VWU Central Committee in 2019, will continue into the future to uphold the role of women and VWU chapters at all levels. The VWU also pooled the involvement of departments, sectors, and society as a whole in ensuring the safety of women and girls.
The VWU has received support from the Government, sectors, and mass organisations at the central and local levels, she said, which helped improve the lives of people and women in particular.
State Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (seventh from right) and delegates to the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Nga added that the social issues surrounding the safety of women and children remain complicated. Employment challenges amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, climate change, environment pollution, livelihoods, labour migration, and crime related to women and children are increasingly complex.
Women nationwide expect that the Congress will issue sound policies of strategic significance to improve the country’s stature in the international arena, and deal with issues being faced by women and children, and social welfare policies to create favourable conditions for them to contribute to the country, she said./.