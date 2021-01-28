State Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (seventh from right) and delegates to the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)

Nga added that the social issues surrounding the safety of women and children remain complicated. Employment challenges amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, climate change, environment pollution, livelihoods, labour migration, and crime related to women and children are increasingly complex.Women nationwide expect that the Congress will issue sound policies of strategic significance to improve the country’s stature in the international arena, and deal with issues being faced by women and children, and social welfare policies to create favourable conditions for them to contribute to the country, she said./.