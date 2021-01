In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress , Nga said Vietnam has seen considerable improvement in gender equality goals over the last five years, standing in the sixth place globally in the proportion of women in business. It was also the only Asian country to be among the top 10 with the highest rate of women-led enterprises.She said the theme “Safety for women and children”, selected and launched by the VWU Central Committee in 2019, will continue into the future to uphold the role of women and VWU chapters at all levels. The VWU also pooled the involvement of departments, sectors, and society as a whole in ensuring the safety of women and girls.The VWU has received support from the Government, sectors, and mass organisations at the central and local levels, she said, which helped improve the lives of people and women in particular.