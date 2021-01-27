Society Quang Tri aims to improve major transport infrastructure The central province of Quang Tri hopes the completion of new coastal roads by 2025 will help drive socio-economic development.

Society Binh Phuoc now boasts tallest sitting Buddha statue in Southeast Asia After four years of construction, a 73-m-high sitting Buddha statue - the tallest of its kind in Southeast Asia - has been inaugurated at the Phat Quoc Van Thanh Pagoda in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Laos have high hopes for 13th National Party Congress Vietnamese citizens living in Laos have high hopes for the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), saying they have full faith that the Party’s wise leadership will take the country to new heights in the years to come.

Society HCM City wants to foster ties with India Ho Chi Minh City wants to continue to be an important partner of India in the fields of economy-trade, health care, information technology and clean energy, said Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang.