Work on expanded Dien Bien airport to start in December: ACV
Construction of the expanded Dien Bien airport project to begin in December 2021 (Photo: VGP)Hanoi (VNA) – Construction of the expanded Dien Bien airport project is scheduled to begin in December 2021 and finish at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).
The construction process will last in 30 months, four months fewer than the initial plan.
The project to expand the Dien Bien Airport in the northwestern province of Dien Bien was approved on March 27 with the aim of increasing its capacity to 500,000 passengers per year.
The ACV is the investor of the project which is estimated to cost 1,547 billion VND (67 billion USD).
The airport will be upgraded to receive large aircraft such as Airbus A320s and A321s and those with equivalent sizes.
The Dien Bien Airport, 500 kilometers to the west of Hanoi, is the largest and the only commercial airport in the northwestern region of Vietnam.
It was originally a military airport built in 1954. It began commercial operations in 1994. It has one 1,830-meter runway that can handle short-haul ATR72 and smaller aircraft. Its current capacity is 300,000 passengers per year./.