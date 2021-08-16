Business Vietnam’s wood product export to France, Europe has good prospect The export of Vietnam’s wood industry to France and Europe at large have ample room for growth, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business E-commerce gives MSMEs equal opportunities to access global market Cross-border e-commerce has changed the way firms are doing business, with micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) given more equal opportunities to access global market, said Vu Tien Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business Vietnam aims to connect 5 million farming households to e-commerce platforms Vietnam looks to connect 5 million farming households to e-commerce platforms this year, which would create breakthroughs in the development of the digital economy in the agriculture sector, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said.

Business Vietnam’s tea exports to Australia surge Vietnam shipped six tonnes of tea worth 74,000 USD to Australia in the first half of 2021, showing year-on-year surges of 62.1 percent in volume and 85 percent in value, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.