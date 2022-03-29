At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ben Tre (VNA) – Construction on Rach Mieu 2 bridge in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre began on March 29, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.



Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Khai highlighted the importance of the project for completing and synchronising the transport infrastructure and socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta region, and the country.



He requested the Ministry of Transport to ensure the progress and the quality of the project, as well as promptly detect and handle relevant arising problems.



Attention should be paid to deploying appropriate construction solutions in order to shorten the time for completing the project, the official said.





Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

He also asked authorities of Ben Tre and Tien Giang provinces to perform well land clearance and compensation works, and resettlement support in areas of the project.



Rach Mieu 2 bridge crosses the Tien River, connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces.

Invested by the Ministry of Transport, the bridge measures 17.6 km in length with six lanes and a designed speed of 80km/h.



The project has a total investment of over 5.17 trillion VND (over 226 million USD) sourced from the central budget. It is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2025.



According to Chairman of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee Tran Ngoc Tam, the project is one of the 11 key infrastructure ones in the locality.



It is hoped to meet the increasing demand of goods transportation and travel, and contribute to promoting socio-economic development in Ben Tre in particular and localities in the Mekong Delta region in general, he added./.