Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – A workshop spotlighting the traditional relations and win-win cooperation between Vietnam and Algeria was held on November 23 in Algiers, as part of the activities to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.



The event, which took place in both virtual and face-to-face forms, brought together policy makers, diplomats, researchers, and scholars from Vietnamese government agencies, international organisations, research institutes, universities, and businesses.



It offered a venue for participants to review the bilateral relations, assess the regional and international role of Vietnam and Algeria in South-South Cooperation, and propose approaches and solutions to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in the new context of climate change, food and energy crisis, digitalisation, and fierce competition among powers.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh (Photo: VNA)

Measures to connect and promote educational and scientific cooperation between research institutes, and other academic institutions of Vietnam and Algeria were also put on table.



Addressing the workshop, Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid highlighted the bilateral relations, saying that the two sides expanded economic, technical and financial cooperation with many agreements signed.



For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh said the bilateral relationship is increasingly strengthening across the fields of politics, economy, culture and people-to-people exchange.



The diplomat expressed his belief that the mutually-beneficial partnership will help the two countries reap new achievements for the sake of the two peoples, contributing to peace and development in the region and the world./.