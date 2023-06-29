Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) and the Smart Geophysics Solutions JSC (SGS) on June 28 jointly in Hanoi an international scientific workshop on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) experiment and modeling.

Asso. Prof Pham Huy Giao, Director of the SGS, said the application of the CCUS to achieve the goal of net zero emissions is still in its early stages, particularly in developing countries like Vietnam.

The workshop focused its discussions on various topics, including the demand, current status, potential, and solutions for CCUS projects in Vietnam, CO2 storage models, and the application of numerical modeling and dynamic simulation to assess the reliability of CO2 and hydrogen storage in the underground.

It also shared the latest technologies, challenges, and experience in carrying out CCUS projects, reviewed the necessity and benefits of CCUS networks, explored the testing and modeling in CCUS process, and proposed joint studies on CCUS with the participation of experts from Australia, Canada, Thailand and Vietnam.

VPI Deputy Director Dr. Nguyen Minh Quy said Vietnam has the potential to develop a complete CCUS value chain, including CO2 capture, transportation, utilisation and storage. In 2011, Vietnam became the first country in Southeast Asia to successfully implement a CO2-enhanced oil recovery project at the Rang Dong field, Block 15-2, Cuu Long basin.

With a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, Vietnam recognises the importance of CCUS in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as stated in the National Strategy for Climate Change till 2050, he said.

Specifically, the VPI predicted that 6% of the CO2 emissions will be reduced by 2030 through the conversion of CO2 into other products such as urea, methanol, ethanol, among others.

According to the VPI's report, around 39 gigatons of CO2 could be stored in sedimentary basins in the northern and north-central coastal regions while nearly 10 gigatons in the southeast and southwest and roughly 22 gigatons in Nam Con Son basin./.