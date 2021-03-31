Business Banks required to issue chip cards for security Vietnamese commercial banks are required to issue chip ATM cards to improve customers’ transaction security from March 31, according to the State Bank of Vietnam’s Circular No. 22/2020/TT-NHNN.

Business CPTPP – a booster to Vietnam – Canada trade Preferential tariff treatment under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has brought in robust results to the trade in goods between Vietnam and Canada, according to insiders.

Business Newly-established firms down in Q1 Vietnam had 29,300 newly-established enterprises with total registered capital of 447.8 trillion VND (19.37 billion USD) in the first quarter of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Q1 exports rise as Vietnam takes advantage of FTAs: Official Vietnam has been making good use of advantages of the international economic integration process, helping to increase the country’s exports by 22 percent year-on-year and imports by 26 percent in the first quarter of 2021, said Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.