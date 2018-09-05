Japanese Minister of State for Ocean Policy Fukui Teru speaks at the workshop in Hanoi on September 5 (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

– The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam held a workshop in Hanoi on September 5 to share Japan’s experience in shaping its ocean policy and enhance cooperation in the field.Minister Tran Hong Ha said Vietnam and Japan share many sea-related similarities as the sea has been closely connected with their existence and development for thousands of years. Both have paid attention to protecting marine resources and the environment, as well building visions to make use of resources from the sea to boost socio-economic development.He added that in order to capitalise on the sea’s potential in the 21st century, serve the development of a sea-based economy, protect the environment, and respond to climate change, in 2007, the 10th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee approved a resolution on Vietnam’s sea strategy until 2020. This resolution specified directions for the strategy, which aims to turn Vietnam into a strong sea-based nation.Also in 2007, Japan issued the Basic Act on Ocean Policy and the First Basic Plan on Ocean Policy.In his speech, Ha also offered sympathies to Japan on the losses caused by Typhoon Jebi – the strongest to have hit the country in about two decades.For his part, Japanese Minister of State for Ocean Policy Fukui Teru said his country is ready to share experiences in sea-related science and technology, and it is proud of these advanced technologies.He noted that marine techniques and technologies are critical for optimising marine resources and working out solutions to prevent natural disasters and solve global issues.Japan would like to exchange experiences in monitoring and surveying the sea – a field in which it has made great strides – and in building seaports in Vietnam. It also wants to share efforts to reinforce state managerial agencies on the sea and deal with plastic waste in the ocean, the official added.Fukui Teru expressed his hope that Japan’s experiences would contribute to Vietnam’s economic development and competitiveness.He said the workshop would help the two countries increase cooperation, devise common solutions on the sea and ocean, and promote discussion on relevant issues. It would also assess the chances of cooperation in exploring and researching sealife and suggest joint activities between the two countries and in the region to handle marine environmental problems.–VNA