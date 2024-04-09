Taking place over the past two weekends, the event provided audiences with an opportunity to enjoy various traditional music genres in northern Vietnam from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. What made it particularly noteworthy was the active involvement of students in its organisation.

By adopting the “living museum” model, the students successfully brought a fresh atmosphere to the event, with visitors able to indulge in lively traditional folk music performances.

Aside from performances, the event also featured workshops and interactive activities. Visitors had the opportunity to try on ancient costumes, practice calligraphy, and take part in folk games.

These hands-on experiences were guided by artisans and added an extra layer of excitement to the event./.

VNA