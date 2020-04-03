Environment Five provinces receive funds to fight saltwater intrusion The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated 800 million VND (nearly 34,000 USD) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Environment Tra Vinh: Nearly 11 mln USD earmarked to upgrade embankment The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has earmarked a total of 260 billion VND (10.9 million USD) to consolidate and upgrade local river and sea embankments from now until 2023, as part of the effort to mitigate impact of the climate change.

Environment New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Environment Air quality to improve from late March: VEA The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has said.