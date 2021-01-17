Hotline: (024) 39411349
XIII National Congress of Communist Party of Vietnam
Politics

12th Party Central Committee 's 15th plenum concludes

12th Party Central Committee 's 15th plenum concluded on January 17. Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong delivered a speech at the closing ceremony of the Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum.
VNA

  • Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong makes closing remarks at the Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum (Photo: VNA)

  • Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and delegates to the 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee pose for group photos (Photo: VNA)

  • The closing ceremony of the 15th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

  • The plenum focuses on finalising personnel matters in connection with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as key leading positions in the 13th tenure (Photo: VNA)

  • The 15th plenum is of special significance as it discusses and makes decisions on remaining preparatory work for the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)

  • An overview of the closing ceremony of the 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates to the 15th plenum of the Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

