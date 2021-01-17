12th Party Central Committee 's 15th plenum concludes
The plenum focuses on finalising personnel matters in connection with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as key leading positions in the 13th tenure (Photo: VNA)
The 15th plenum is of special significance as it discusses and makes decisions on remaining preparatory work for the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
