Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang speaks at a meeting on January 18 to inform foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations in Vietnam about the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

– Foreign diplomats in Vietnam have provided opinions on Vietnam’s achievements during its period of “Doi moi” (renewal), most notably its economic development, containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the forward momentum of the country.Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang said he was delighted to see Vietnam’s outstanding development in the 75-year building of socialism, especially the 35 years of renewal, the 30-year implementation of the platform on national construction during the transitional period to socialism, the five-year realisation of the 12th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the implementation of the 2016-2020 socio-economic development plan.Under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the Vietnamese people have gained great, comprehensive, historic achievements, helping to promote the country’s role and prestige in the international arena, he said.Over the past five years, particularly in 2020, given the rapid, unexpected regional and global situation, plus natural disasters at home, Vietnam has still succeeded in all spheres thanks to the great efforts and high determination of the entire Party, the State and people, he stressed.The country has been named among the world’s 10 economies with the highest growth in 2020, with its average GDP growth maintained at 5.8 percent over the past five years, the ambassador noted.It has made marked strides in foreign affairs and international integration, he said, highlighting the country’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, AIPA-41 Chairmanship and non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.Such successes have proven the sound and creative leadership of the CPV, the diplomat emphasised.