13th National Party Congress – new milestone in Vietnam’s development process
The 13th National Party Congress will mark a new milestone in the development process of Vietnam and its Party, as it will shape the country’s future and propel its international integration, said Nicolas Dervaux, Representative of the Governments of the French-Speaking Community of Belgium and the Walloon Region in Vietnam.
45 years after the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification, Ho Chi Minh City has grown fast and steadily (Photo: VNA)
The congress is scheduled to run from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi.
In an inclusive interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Dervaux highlighted that a capable team of new leaders will be elected to steer the nation, while new strategies will be passed to accelerate growth in the next five years across all fields from politics, economy to culture.
Nicolas Dervaux, Representative of the Governments of the French-Speaking Community of Belgium and the Walloon Region in Vietnam
He also reviewed Vietnam’s important achievements during its 35 years of reform, saying the attainment of 2.91-percent growth in 2020, among the highest in the world, was a success amid COVID-19. The country’s international integration has been promoted through free trade agreements, while its politic, economic and defence situations have been kept stable.
Last year, Vietnam undertook the chairmanship roles of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). It is also a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
The congress also plays an important role in defining future trends in East Asia, he noted.
Vietnam, as Chair of ASEAN 2020, succeeded in getting the 10-nation bloc to assert that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea should be the basis for rights and sovereign rights in the East Sea. Also under Vietnam's chairmanship, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed, creating the largest free trade agreement in the world.
Vietnam's international position has improved because its ruling party is capable of connecting with different poles and defending the nation’s sovereignty and economic interests, he affirmed, adding that the country maintains close and good relations with India, Russia, the European Union, the United States and China.
The country’s success in COVID-19 has also helped increase its position and prestige, he said.
The results Vietnam obtained in recent years in both socio-economic development and quality of life are appreciated by Vietnamese people, said Dervaux.
All were carried out under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, whose role is extremely important for the country in the years of war as well as during the renewal process, he said.
National and Party flags are hung on a street in Hanoi to welcome the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)
The 13th National Party Congress will review the implementation of the Resolution of the previous congress; 35 years of renovation; 30 years of implementing the 1991 Platform; and the realization of the socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020. It will outline directions and tasks for the 2021-2026 tenure as well as identify goals and orientations toward 2030 and a national development vision to 2045.
The official said he was confident that with this Congress, Vietnam will set a right path for the next period in line with the country’s objectives and specificities, and global trends./.