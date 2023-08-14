Couples join the mass wedding held in 2022. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – A total of 150 couples are expected to set a new Vietnam record for the largest number of participants in a mass wedding to be held on October 15.

According to the event’s organisers, the mass wedding has been organised for 13 years and supported more than a thousand couples who are workers with economic difficulties and can’t afford a wedding.

This year's ceremony will also include the participation of other groups such as teachers and demobilised soldiers, among others, who come from Ho Chi Minh City and other surrounding areas.

They will be presented free wedding rings, make-up services, wedding celebrations, photos and health checkup packages. Those in great financial difficulty will get housing support./.