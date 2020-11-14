15th East Asia Summit opens
The 15th East Asia Summit took place on November 14 as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.
The 15th East Asia Summit takes place as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the 15th East Asia Summit (Photo: VNA)
