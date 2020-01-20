Culture - Sports Calligraphy festival honours morality The 2020 Spring Calligraphy Festival began on January 18 at Hanoi’s Temple of Literature (Van Mieu), honouring the art and tradition of writing.

Culture - Sports Hue holds exhibition on Lunar New Year under Nguyen Dynasty The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the National Archives Centre IV held an exhibition in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on January 18 featuring Lunar New Year celebrations during the Nguyen dynasty.

Culture - Sports Hoi An to celebrate Lunar New Year with various activities Popular Japanese singer Ueno Yuuka, who was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange, will perform with singer Kawamura Yui and the Kolme band from Japan on Lunar New Year’s eve at the Sculpture Park in the ancient city on January 24.