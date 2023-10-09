ASEAN ASEAN ministers to meet in Quang Ninh to discuss disaster management The 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) is scheduled to take place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from October 8 to 13.

Business Vietnam plays active role in ASEAN agricultural cooperation A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri, head of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) Vietnam, attended the 45th AMAF meeting, which took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 4-6.

ASEAN Sixth meeting of Berlin ASEAN Committee opens in Germany The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany held the sixth meeting of the Berlin ASEAN Committee (BAC) and a seminar on ASEAN’s position in regional and global architecture on October 5 in Berlin, Germany.

World Thailand finalises legal loopholes in assisting foreign tourists Thai authorities are considering accomplishing regulatory loopholes in supporting foreign tourists affected by incidents in Thailand, especially after the shooting at Siam Paragon Shopping Centre on October 3 which killed two people and injuring five.