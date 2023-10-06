Culture - Sports Vietnam joins 12th China-ASEAN music festival A troupe from the Vietnam National Academy of Music is scheduled to stage several high-quality concert performances at the 12th China-ASEAN music festival, which kicked off on October 18 in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

World Indonesia plans to develop affordable new energy sources Indonesia wants to develop projects on new energy sources such as nuclear, hydrogen and ammonia to achieve its Net Zero Emissions (NZE) by 2060 or sooner, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM).

ASEAN ASEAN urges increased international information cooperation, exchange Minister Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Nguyen Hoang Nguyen on October 18 said that the UN's role in providing accurate, reliable and balanced information is more important than ever in the context of increasing geopolitical tensions, fragmentation and conflicts.

World Luang Prabang capitalises on local culture to develop tourism Luang Prabang province of Laos has encouraged local businesses and residents to preserve and promote traditional cultural values, turning them into outstanding tourism experiences to attract more visitors.