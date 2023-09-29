Deputy Foreign Minister Do Viet Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN-Australia High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change and Energy Transition took place in Hanoi on September 29.

The event co-organised by Vietnam, Australia, and Laos is within the framework of the implementation of the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, towards the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia relations (2074-2023).

Speaking at the dialogue, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Viet Hung said that Vietnam is committed to climate change response and calls for international partners’ support in this process.

Vietnam is well aware of climate change impacts on sustainable development and people’s livelihoods, which is why at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, the country committed to bring emissions to net zero by 2050, he said.

Vietnam and the International Partners Group have also adopted the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Speaking about ASEAN’s shared interest in climate change response and accelerating energy transition, Hung said that the bloc’s member countries have been working closely together in various strategies and action plans.

He added that ASEAN, including Vietnam, sees Australia as one of the key partners in this process.

“We have been coordinating to realise the commitments to peace and sustainability in the region, and ASEAN recognises Australia’s support to the bloc,” said Hung.

Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Ekkaphab Phanthavong also emphasised the need for joint efforts in climate change adaptation.

The cooperation and support with partners such as Australia, especially in energy transition, is crucial to ASEAN.



Australia's Ambassador for Climate Change Kristin Tilley said that Australia wishes to cooperate with ASEAN in all aspects, especially climate change and energy transition. Australia hopes to support ASEAN for its green and prosperous growth, she added.

Participants in the dialogue shared experience and proposed recommendations and solutions to remove difficulties, overcome challenges in responding to climate change, and accelerate the energy transition process as well as effectively take advantage of opportunities and potential for cooperation in clean energy development in the region.



They appreciated ASEAN's efforts over the past time and recommended that ASEAN and Australia, as comprehensive strategic partners, support each other and enhance self-reliance to effectively respond to emerging common challenges including climate change./.