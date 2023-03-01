Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson speaks at the event (Photo: VOV)

Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh (5th from L), and other delegates pose for a group photo at the event (Photo: VOV)

The South Australia - Vietnam Business Council held a ceremony in Adelaide city on February 28 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Australia diplomatic relations.In her speech, Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson said: “There is a strengthening of the partnership between Australia and Vietnam when it comes to meeting some of the geopolitical challenges in the region, and this presents an opportunity to pursue further cultural and economic ties as well.”She was extremely positive not only on the existing relationship between the two countries but how both sides can enhance it in years to come.The Governor said she looks forward to seeing the two countries work towards the common goal of growing bilateral ties, and in doing so, supporting the prosperity and the stability of the region.“Since diplomatic relations began between our two countries in 1973, Australia and Vietnam have maintained a great friendship. The last 50 years have seen our relationship go from strength to strength. Together, we have ongoing constructive engagement on topics such as defense, education, agriculture and trade,” Nick Champion, Minister for Trade and Investment of South Australia, told the event.He noted South Australia has and continues to play an important part in Australia and Vietnam’s trade and investment relationship.The value of goods imported from Vietnam in the 12 months to December 2022 was up 29% from the previous year to 183.2 million AUD (nearly 124 million USD). Prawns, pasta, paper, insulators and conductors were the top imports into South Australia.South Australian goods exports to Vietnam increased by 7% during the same period to 428.5 million AUD. Refined copper, malt, animal feed and wine were the top exports from the state.Since 2003, South Australia has contributed 47 million AUD in foreign investment to Vietnam, Champion said, adding it has greatly benefited from the many Vietnamese students coming to study at its universities.In the 12 months to November 2022, more than 2,200 students chose to further their education by enrolling in the state’s education sector.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh underlined the flourishing bilateral relations over the last five decades, even before they were upgraded to a strategic partnership. He said that the Southeast Asian nation stays steadfast in its consistent foreign policy.He highlighted Australia’s assistance for Vietnam in any circumstances, reaching 3 billion AUD in total official development assistance. Besides, bilateral trade and investment links have been growing strongly, especially with the implementation of the two countries’ enhanced economic engagement strategy.Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, President of the South Australia - Vietnam Business Council Francis Wong said many Australian companies now view Vietnam as a centre of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia. Many that haven’t come to Vietnam are willing to explore the local business environment.To further facilitate business partnerships, he expressed his hope that the two countries will open more direct flights from Vietnam to Adelaide to connect South Australia with big cities of Vietnam./.