Politics Vietnam, Cambodia look into land border demarcation A meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting at chair level took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from June 13-17.

Politics Vietnam spreads peace, cooperation message at SAIFMM: Ambassador Vietnam delivered a message of peace, cooperation and dialogue to all countries in the region and the world through the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM), which was held in New Delhi on June 16, stated Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency following the event.

Politics Logo design contest launched for 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam has launched a logo design contest for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1973-2023).

Politics Presidential Offices of Vietnam, Laos enhance ties Chairman of the Presidential Office of Vietnam Le Khanh Hai on June 17 met with Minister, Chairwoman of the Lao Presidential Office Khemani Pholsena, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.