Certificate recognising Vietnam – Laos revolutionary historical relic site as a special national relic site is presented at the event (Photo: VNA)

Son La (VNA) – A ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation was held in the northern mountainous province of Son La on August 29.



On the occasion, the province also received a certificate recognising the Vietnam – Laos revolutionary historical relic site in Phieng Khoai commune, Yen Chau district as a special national relic site.



In his speech, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Huu Dong emphasised that the event afforded both sides a chance to remember the dedication of their leaders to foster bilateral solidarity and mutual support in the past, at present and in the future.



Over the years, Son La has formed friendly and comprehensive partnerships with the Lao provinces of Houaphane, Luang Prabang, Bokeo, Udomsay, Luang Namtha, Phongsaly, Sainyabuli, Xieng Khouang and Saysomboun, especially in the fields of politics, socio-economy, culture, and national defence-security.



The provincial Party Organisation, authorities and people always treasure and give high priority to developing their special solidarity, friendship and comprehensive partnership with Lao provinces, Dong affirmed.



Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Houaphane province Vansay Phengsumma said the Lao provinces will always stand side by side with Son La in the cause of national construction and defence, as well as in socio-economic development.



Delegates at the event also offered incense to Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane and planted trees at the Vietnam – Laos revolutionary historical relic site./.