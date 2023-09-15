78 years of Vietnam News Agency: Proud milestones
During its 78 years of development (Sept. 15, 1945 - 2023), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has performed its function as a national news agency providing updated news on all social aspects in Vietnam and the world for domestic and foreign media.
InfographicVietnam, UK celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Vietnam and the UK officially established diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. Over the course of the past 50 years, the relationship has been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.
Infographic13 sea border gates permit foreigners’ entry and exit with e-visas
Under a recent Government’s decision, 13 sea border gates permit foreigners to enter and exit Vietnam with e-visas from August 15, 2023.
Infographic16 land border gates allow foreigners’ entry and exit with e-visas
The following 16 land border gates permit foreigners to enter and exit Vietnam with e-visas from August 15, 2023 under a recent Government’s decision.
Infographic13 airports allow foreigners’ entry and exit with e-visas
The following list of 13 airports allow foreigners to enter and exit Vietnam with electronic visas (e-visas) from August 15, 2023 under Government Resolution No 127/NQ-CP.
InfographicCitizens from 13 countries allowed to enter Vietnam for 45 days
The Vietnamese government has issued Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP amending Resolution No. 32/NQ-CP dated March 15, 2022, regarding visa exemption for citizens of certain countries.
InfographicVietnam extends validity of tourist e-visas to 90 days
E-visa holders will be allowed to stay in Vietnam for up to 90 days starting from August 15, or three-times longer than the previous 30 days.