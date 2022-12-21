A Vietnamese delegation offers incense at the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on December 21 to mark the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army . (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A delegation led by Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang offered incense at the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on December 21 to mark the 78th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – December 22, 2022).

Also on this occasion, a delegation of the Royal Cambodian Armed Force (RCAF) led by Secretary of State of the Defence Ministry Gen. Chieng Am laid a wreath at the Vietnam - Friendship Monument.

On behalf of the Cambodian people and the Royal Cambodian Armed Force, General Chieng Am expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State, army, and people of Vietnam for always upholding the traditional solidarity with the Cambodian people.

He also thanked the Vietnamese people's army for always helping and supporting the Cambodian people's struggle to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime in 1979.

The General affirmed that the Cambodian people always consider January 7, 1979, as their second birthday, stressing that without the victory on that date, it is impossible for Cambodia to have such development as today./.