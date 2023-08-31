78th National Day: Vietnam posts proud achievements in development
Vietnam is one of the six countries in the world with the highest vaccination coverage. (Photo: VNA)
The participation of the Army and Public Security Forces in disaster relief and humanitarian support for earthquake victims in Turkey (February 2023) shows that Vietnam is an active and responsible member of the international community. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and heads of delegations attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia (2023). (Photo: VNA)
The delight of the Vietnamese delegation as the country is elected a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term. (Photo: VNA)
State President Vo Van Thuong attends the departure ceremony to deploy Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 and Engineering Unit Rotation 2 from Vietnam to South Sudan, where Vietnamese soldiers will join the United Nations peacekeeping operations (2023). (Photo: VNA)
This academic year, Grade-1 students at Hai Dinh Primary School in Dong Hoi city, central Quang Binh province, will study in spacious, modern, and standardised classrooms. (Photo: VNA)