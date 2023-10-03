Travel Infographic Search volume for Vietnam’s tourism top world rankings The search volume for Vietnam's tourism via Google's market trend tracking tool since the beginning of 2023 grew continuously, ranking 6th in the world.

Travel Infographic First 8 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 5.4-fold Foreign arrivals to Vietnam were estimated to have hit 7.83 million in the first eight months of 2023, surging 5.4-fold compared to the same period last year but still only 69.2% of the figure in the first seven months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Infographic Van Don Int’l Airport honoured as leading regional airport Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province has been honoured by the World Travel Awards (WTA) as Asia’s Leading Regional Airport - the fourth year in succession it has received the award.

Travel Infographic 5 must-see destinations along the Quang Ninh coastal route Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal route in Quang Ninh province is 18.7 km long, passing through many tourist sites, such as Luong Ngoc beach and the Vung Duc cave tourist site, among others.