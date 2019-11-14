About 500 snakebirds discovered in Dong Nai province
Darters at the tourist site in Dong Nai province (Source: baodongnai.com.vn)
Dong Nai (VNA) – A flock of 500 darters, a species at risk of extinction, have been found at a tourist site in Buu Long ward, Bien Hoa city, the southern province of Dong Nai.
This is the first time darters, also known as snakebirds, have been discovered in Dong Nai, local forest rangers said on November 13, adding that they are coordinating with relevant agencies to trace the movements of the birds.
Darter is a tropical water-bird with a long snake-like neck, sharp pointed bill, and long, rounded tail. There are four species of darter, one of which has been classified as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Under Government Decree No. 06/2019/ND-CP dated January 22, 2019, on the management of endangered, precious and rare forest plants and animals and implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, the darter is included in the group of 1B, which is on the edge of extinction./.