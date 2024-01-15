Business Trading through commodity exchanges can bring benefits to stakeholders Trading through commodity exchanges would help mitigate risks for both buyers and sellers and create fair, competitive prices for Vietnamese agricultural products as well as prevent the recurring crashing of prices when farmers have bumper crops, speakers told a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City late last week.

Business Industrial real estate market thriving on FDI flow: insiders Despite formidable challenges for the real estate market in 2023, industrial property market has stood out as a bright spot that has maintained its growth momentum on the back of the foreign direct investment (FDI) flow, according to insiders.

Business Aquatic product exports to recover only slightly in H1: Association Vietnam’s aquatic product exports will experience only a slight recovery in the first half of this year due to market volatility and a host of challenges to the global economy, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).