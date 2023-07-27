At the event in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of activities are underway in Hanoi and the northern mid-land province of Phu Tho from July 27-29 to honour 100 exemplary voluntary blood donors nationwide this year.



The event, the 15th of its kind since the establishment of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation in 2008, was introduced by the steering committee, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, the Ministry of Health, and the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion in Hanoi on July 27.



It aims to convey the message of calling on eligible people to join the voluntary blood donation.



Activities will include a journey to pay tribute to the Hung Kings, a ceremony to pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh, an incense-offering ceremony at at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Hanoi's Bac Son street, and a ceremony honouring 100 exemplary voluntary blood donors across the nation for 2023 who will meet the Prime Minister on the afternoon of July 29.



Over the past 15 years, as many as 1,500 voluntary blood donors nationwide have been honoured.



Last year, over 1.43 million units of blood were donated nationwide, 99% of which came from voluntary blood donors, or about 1.5% of the total.



Since early this year, about 900,000 units of blood have been raised through various campaigns./.