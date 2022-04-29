Politics State, National Assembly leaders pay tribute to war martyrs President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation off high-ranking officials on April 29 offered incense at the Quang Tri ancient citadel, a special national relic site, in memory of soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the famous Quang Tri battle to defend the country.

Politics Vietnam calls for international solidarity to ensure financing for development Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on the international community to enhance solidarity and cooperation to ensure financing for development.

Politics Infographic Action program on economic restructuring for 2021-2025 The resolution sets the target of revamping the growth model and improving productivity, quality, competitiveness, self-reliance, adaptation and resilience of the national economy.