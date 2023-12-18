Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong examined the training and combat readiness at the Special-task Arm in Hanoi on December 18, on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 - 2023) and the All People’s National Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2023).

President Vo Van Thuong (R) visits special-task soldiers on the training field in Hanoi on December 18. (Photo: VNA)

The State leader highly valued the soldiers and officers' training and combat readiness.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received the governors of the Japanese prefectures of Aichi, Tochigi, Niigata, Kanagawa, and Yamanashi in Tokyo on December 17 as part of his trip to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN - Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Governor of Aichi prefecture Omura Hideaki in Tokyo on December 17. (Photo: VNA)

At the meetings, PM Chinh expressed his delight at the progress of the Vietnam - Japan multifaceted relations, including the breakthrough development of locality-to-locality cooperation, noting that one of the main purposes of this trip is to promote this kind of ties in the spirit of mutual benefits.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working breakfast with President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan Ken Matsuzawa and its members in Tokyo on December 18 on the occasion of his trip to the East Asian country to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

The same day he also received President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tanaka Akihiko, during which he expressed appreciation for the significant contributions of the agency as well as its president in implementing official development assistance (ODA) projects in Vietnam in recent times, saying that the Vietnamese Government and its people always strive to use ODA loans strictly and effectively.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed to issue a directive asking ministries, sectors and localities to roll out measures to ensure that all people enjoy a warm, healthy, safe and economical Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), the biggest festival of Vietnamese people in a year, which will be celebrated in mid-February this year.

The PM asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to keep a close eye on the market and actively direct localities to prepare supplies of essential commodities, meeting the demand of people in a full and timely manner, thus avoiding disruption of goods supply and sudden price increases.



-Despite global headwinds with unprecedented and daunting challenges, Vietnam’s foreign policy, adhering to the “bamboo diplomacy” concept, has carved out various achievements, according to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the 32nd diplomatic conference, Son highlighted that since the previous one in 2021, the diplomatic sector has consolidated an open foreign policy which creates favourable conditions to develop and protect the country in the new situation.



-A wide range of activities have been held in 2023 in celebration of major anniversaries of the Vietnam - France relations, reflecting both sides’ support for the two countries’ cooperation and creating strong confidence in the bright prospect of bilateral ties, said Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said the diverse activities held this year to mark major anniversaries of bilateral relations, including 50 years since the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship, and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership, have demonstrated the maturity and profound development of their relations.



-The 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week kicked off on December 18, bringing together leading scientists and experts in key technological domains, including semiconductor technology, precision medicine, green transportation infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Themed "Boundless Unity", the four-day 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week comprises a wide array of events, including the "Science for Life" Symposia, the "VinFuture Discovery Talk Series", the prestigious "VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony", and "Talk Future: Dialogue with the 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates".