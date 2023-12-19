Politics Conference highlights role of localities' foreign affairs The 21st national conference on foreign affairs wrapped up in Hanoi on December 18 with the adoption of action orientations for localities’ external relations and international integration.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President hosts Lao Deputy Prime Minister President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 18 for visiting Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune.

Politics Prime Minister meets Japanese royal family members in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other ASEAN leaders met Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko in Tokyo on December 18 within the framework of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.