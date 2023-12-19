Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

It will look into the world situation, review achievements as well as lessons drawn since the beginning of the 13th tenure of the Party, and set out major tasks and measures to improve the efficiency of the diplomatic work, both bilateral and multilateral, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.The official urged the participants to analyse limitations in the work and their subjective and objective causes, and soon materialise the Party chief’s instructions through programmes, projects and action plans in an effort to strengthen the diplomatic sector./.