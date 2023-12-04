Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on December 4 jointly organised a national conference on popularisation and studying of the resolution released at the eight session of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The hybrid conference, drawing more than 1.44 million delegates across the country, focuses on core issues and new features of the resolution, thus enhancing officials and Party members' awareness of their responsibility in implementing tasks set in the resolution.



-Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on December 4 as part of Hue’s trip to Laos for the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on December 4 (Photo: VNA)

The two sides briefed each other on the situation in their respective countries, the cooperation between the two countries recently, and the outcomes of the sixth session of the 9th NA of Laos and the six session of the 15th NA of Vietnam.



-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Vietjet Air of Vietnam and Lao Airlines, and the announcement of a new air route linking Vientiane and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam at Wattay International Airport in the capital city of Laos on December 4.

Dinh Viet Phuong (left, front), General Director of Vietjet and Khamla Phommavanh, CEO of Lao Airlines exchange cooperation agreement between Vietjet Air and Lao Airlines (Photo: VNA)

Under the deal, the two airlines start a comprehensive partnership in transporting passengers and goods as well as in technical activities, aircraft repair and maintenance, and aviation human resource training.



- Malaysia Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 3 to 5 at the invitation of Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang.

Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang (left) hosts an official welcome ceremony for his Malaysian counterpart on December 4. (Photo: VNA)

The visit, part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Malaysia diplomatic relations, aims at evaluating the bilateral defence cooperation in the past time and outlining collaboration orientation in the coming time, making contributions to deepening the friendship between the two countries.

The two defence ministers held talks right after the official welcome ceremony chaired by Giang on December 4 morning.



- The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Italy diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023) was celebrated at a ceremony held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Italian Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 3.

Since bilateral diplomatic ties were set up on March 23, 1973, Vietnam and Italy have become increasingly important partners of each other in all spheres and cooperated closely in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

- The 2023 Horasis Asia Meeting opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on December 4, attracting over 700 participants.

Representatives from ministries, agencies and localities at the opening ceremony of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Organised by the provincial People's Committee and Horasis Forum, the event features discussions on global issues such as creating smart communities, attracting investment, innovation, developing AI application technology, digital transformation, and sustainable development.



-Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung is leading the agency’s delegation to the fifth World Media Summit (WMS) that opened in Guangzhou, the capital of China’s Guangdong province, on December 3.

Addressing a discussion on the media response to opportunities and challenges from digital technologies, Nhung said that besides the opportunities that digital transformation brings about, press agencies also face a strong influence of information on social networks, even the risk of being led by fake news and lack of verification.



-The Global Affairs Canada through the Expert Deployment Mechanism for Trade and Development (EDM) provided a training course on improving intellectual property (IP) management capacity for a delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and Ministry of Finance from November 27 to December 2.

This was part of Canada's commitment to helping Vietnamese officials and experts to concretise the IP provision under the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)./.




