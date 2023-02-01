Business Banks lower saving interest rates right after Tet The race of interest rate hikes among commercial banks is showing signs of cooling down as many banks have adjusted down the rate by several percentage points per year after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and have set stricter conditions for customers to enjoy the high rates.

Business Maritime economy to be boosted in northcentral and central coastal region A national conference on the socio-economic development of the northcentral and central coastal region will be held on February 5, focusing on seeking measures to boost maritime economic growth for fast and sustainable development of the regions, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Huy Dong said at a press briefing in Hanoi on February 1.