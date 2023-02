- The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outlined main tasks to improve the material and spiritual life of labourers at a meeting on coordination between the Government and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on February 1.The ministries of planning and investment; industry and trade; foreign affairs; and labour, invalids and social affairs should coordinate with the VGCL in boosting production and business, expanding the market, creating more jobs for labourers, and improving their skills, the Government leader said. Read full story - A book by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong regarding the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena will be released at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 2, according to the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.The debut is timed for the 93rd anniversary of the CPV (February 3) and the 10th anniversary of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena (February 1), the commission said. Read full story - Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to actively give advice to the Party and State on external policies as well as suitable measures and steps to optimise opportunities and advantages for national development and defence during a working session with its leaders on January 31 on foreign relations work in 2023.The Deputy PM hailed the efforts and achievements of the sector over the past time, helping the country deepen relationship with partners, especially strategic and comprehensive partners, traditional friends and other important partners, making great contributions to the country’s socio-economic development and enhancing Vietnam’s position and reputation. Read full story - The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela has held an event to introduce Vietnam’s foreign and defence policies to relevant authorities of the host and foreign countries.Ambassador Le Viet Duyen said that Vietnam's foreign policy plays an important role in creating and strengthening its foreign relations for international integration, contributing to facilitating its national building and safeguard, and raising its position in the international arena. Read full story