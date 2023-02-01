☕ Afternoon briefing on February 1
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outlined main tasks to improve the material and spiritual life of labourers at a meeting on coordination between the Government and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Hanoi on February 1.
The ministries of planning and investment; industry and trade; foreign affairs; and labour, invalids and social affairs should coordinate with the VGCL in boosting production and business, expanding the market, creating more jobs for labourers, and improving their skills, the Government leader said. Read full story
- A book by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong regarding the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena will be released at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 2, according to the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.
The debut is timed for the 93rd anniversary of the CPV (February 3) and the 10th anniversary of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena (February 1), the commission said. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to actively give advice to the Party and State on external policies as well as suitable measures and steps to optimise opportunities and advantages for national development and defence during a working session with its leaders on January 31 on foreign relations work in 2023.
The Deputy PM hailed the efforts and achievements of the sector over the past time, helping the country deepen relationship with partners, especially strategic and comprehensive partners, traditional friends and other important partners, making great contributions to the country’s socio-economic development and enhancing Vietnam’s position and reputation. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela has held an event to introduce Vietnam’s foreign and defence policies to relevant authorities of the host and foreign countries.
Ambassador Le Viet Duyen said that Vietnam's foreign policy plays an important role in creating and strengthening its foreign relations for international integration, contributing to facilitating its national building and safeguard, and raising its position in the international arena. Read full story
Industrial production is forecast to increase 6.6% in 2023. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam is predicted to record a rise of 6.6% in industrial production in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
S&P Global noted the Vietnamese manufacturing sector continued to face challenging business conditions in the opening month of 2023. Production and new orders continued to decline. That said, there were some signs of improvement in demand as new business fell at a softer pace, helped by a renewed expansion in new export orders. Read full story
- Experts are positive about the development of Vietnam’s education technology (Edtech) market in 2023 if local Edtech companies can overcome post-pandemic challenges.
Pham Giang Linh, managing director of Galaxy Education told the Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper that Vietnam’s Edtech market was formed in 2006 and 2007 – the first development stage of the digital economy in the country, but it only attracted wide attention in the period from 2020-2021, when demand for e-learning increased sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
The Vietnamese national fencing team are aiming to gain at least three gold medals at SEA Games 32. (Photo: thethaovietnamplus.vn)- Vietnam secured the first position at the 2023 Southeast Asian Fencing Championship which has taken place recently in Malaysia, marking a good start for the Vietnamese sport towards the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) slated for May in Cambodia.
The Vietnamese fencers brought home eight gold, six silver and five bronze medals. Read full story
|- Vietnamese athletes competing in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2024, will receive 1 million USD in bonus for each gold medal; 500,000 USD for silver and 200,000 for bronze.
The information was revealed at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 1 announcing the exchange of training programme for Vietnamese athletes between the Vietnam Olynpic Committee (VOC) and the International Sports Strategy Foundation (ISF), and signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the VOC and Asong Invest Sponsorship Programme for Vietnamese medalists at Olympics 2024./. Read full story