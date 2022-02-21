Politics Politburo meets with former senior Party, State leaders The Politburo held a meeting with former leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front on the occasion of the Lunar New Year at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee in Hanoi on February 19.

Politics Prime Minister hosts EC Executive Vice President Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for visiting Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans in Hanoi on February 18.

Politics Vietnam, EC strengthen cooperation in climate change response Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans on February 18 expressed his wish to step up cooperation with Vietnam in climate change response to implement outcomes of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the UK.