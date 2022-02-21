☕️Afternoon briefing on February 21
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the high-level session of the annual Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) in Hanoi on February 21 under the theme “Restoring the economy & Developing supply chain in the new normal”.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the session (Photo: VNA)Addressing the event, the PM stated that Vietnam will roll out measures to recover the supply chains as well as business and production activities, while speeding up administrative reform, and developing different factors serving production such as capital, land, resources and science-technology markets. Read full story
- The business community have put forward various recommendations at the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) 2022 on how to revive and sustainably develop the economy in the face of adverse impacts from the COVID-19.
Themed “Restoring the economy and developing supply chain in the new normal,” the VBF was co-hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Ministry of Planning and Investment, World Bank (WB), and International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Hanoi on February 21. Read full story
- Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 1,000 VND per litre from 3pm on February 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
This is the fourth consecutive increase of petrol prices in 2022 and the fifth in a row, with total increase of nearly 3,500 VND per litre. Read full story
- Vietnam’s seaports handled an estimated 117 million tonnes of commodities in the first two months of 2022, posting a year-on-year rise of 7 percent, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administrative (VMA). Read full story
- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has proposed to let foreign visitors test for COVID-19 using rapid antigen test kits and those who have negative testing results travel freely when they are in Vietnam, as the country plans to welcome foreign tourists back from March 15.Read full story
First passengers in the Vietnam-Australia air route operated by Bamboo Airways (Photo: VNA)-Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways operated the first flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne in Australia on February 19-20. Read full story
- Vietnam’s U23 football team are facing a serious personnel loss when more players have become suspected cases of COVID-19, posing a great challenge to the decisive match against Thailand in the 2022 AFF U23 Championship. Read full story./.