Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– President Vo Van Thuong on January 19 visited and presented gifts to social policy beneficiaries and workers in Tra On district in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

The State leader lauded Vinh Long and Tra On district for their achievements in different spheres, and expressed his hope that the Party organisation, authorities and people of Tra On will maintain their solidarity and carry forward traditions to make the district grow further with no poor households. Read full story



– The Government Office has issued a notice on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusion at a recent national teleconference on the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries.



The conclusion clarified that cultural industries refer to industries that produce artistic and creative products with tangible or intangible nature through exploiting cultural values and intellectual products and services with social and cultural significance to generate economic benefits. Read full story



– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 18 evening attended a ceremony to announce the National Assembly Standing Committee's resolution on the establishment of Viet Yen township and its wards in the northern province of Bac Giang.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) hands over the NA Standing Committee's resolution on the establishment of Viet Yen township to Bac Giang province's representatives at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

According to the resolution, Viet Yen township will be established based on the entire natural area and population of Viet Yen district. The township will comprise 17 commune-level administrative units, including nine wards and eight communes. Read full story



– Hoang Sa (Paracels) and Truong Sa (Spratlys), like integral pieces of Vietnamese blood and flesh, form part of the country’s territory, which is an immutable truth cherished by the Vietnamese people for generations. Fifty years have passed since January 19, 1974, when Hoang Sa was illegally occupied by China, this archipelago remains a persistent concern of the Vietnamese people.



Vietnam’s sea area covers about 1 million sq.km, three times larger than the mainland area and making up nearly 30% of the area of the East Sea. It is home to thousands of islands of all sizes that scatter rather evenly along the coastline and in the outpost archipelagoes of Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. Read full story



– The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organsiations (HUFO) organised a get-together on January 18 to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2024).

At the get-together marking the 74th founding anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic relations. (January 18, 1950 - 2024)

At the event, Nguyen Huu Hiep, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc city and Chairman of the Vietnam - China Friendship Association (VCFA) of HCM City, laid stress on the sound cooperation between the two Parties, States and localities over the past time, saying it will chart a path for the bilateral ties to develop into a stronger and more practical fashion. Read full story

– Vietnamese movie "Cu Li khong bao gio khoc" (Cu Li never cries) by director Pham Ngoc Lan will compete in the Panorama category at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), which will take place from February 15-24.

The movie marks the fourth time Vietnam has competed at this prestigious festival. This is also the second work of Pham Ngoc Lan at the annual festival, after the movie “A good land” which competed in the short film category in 2019. Read full story



– A Vietnamese 'ao dai' (traditional long dress) fashion week kicked off in Fukuoka prefecture on January 18 as part of the Homeland Spring Festival 2024 of the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu region of Japan.

Some "ao dai" designs by Ngoc Han shown at the week's opening ceremony on January 18. (Photo: The World and Vietnam newspaper)

The event, lasting through January 21, will feature 10 'ao dai' collections of four Vietnamese designers, namely Ngoc Han, Cao Minh Tien, Che Quyet Tien, and Tran Thien Khanh. The designs will be presented by professional and amateur Vietnamese models from both the home country and Kyushu./. Read full story



