The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 14.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed on July 14 that Vietnam’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) should be implemented under a scientific, result-oriented roadmap.
Addressing the third meeting of the national steering committee for implementing the commitments, the PM said the roadmap needs to set monthly, quarterly and five-year targets. Read full story
A terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently ordered construction of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport be started in the third quarter of 2022 and the facility be put into use in September 2024.
He made the order at a recent meeting on the projects being carried out at the airport in Ho Chi Minh City, according to the Government Office. Read full story
- The British Government handed over the Vietnam national trade repository (VNTR) to the Vietnamese side at a ceremony on July 13.
The project was launched in 2020 under a letter of intention signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the British Department of International Trade, in which the British side provided technical assistance for Vietnam. Read full story
- Medical equipment donated by the Australian Department of Defence for Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control was handed over to the Ministry of National Defence at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 13.
This include a Xenios extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system, dialysis machines, and oxygen generators. Read full story
- Vietnam’s forestry product export revenue is expected to stand at 16.3 billion USD in 2022, approximately equal to the target set earlier this year, heard a conference of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in Hanoi on July 14. Read full story
Illustrative image (Source: Vietnamnet)- Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam continuously increased in the first half of this year, especially in the real estate sector that attracted 3.15 billion USD, making up 22.5 percent of the total registered capital.
Property consultant Savills Vietnam said two-thirds of the enterprises engaging in the Vietnamese real estate are large-scale, noting that the FDI flow into Vietnam is expected to further rise in the time ahead as foreign firms are confident in the market. Read full story
- Vietnam’s reform and its path towards socialism was spotlighted at a seminar held on July 13 at the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of Venezuela by the Vietnamese Embassy.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen emphasised difficulties during Vietnam’s 35-year "Doi moi" (Reform) and socialism building as the country emerged from a backward, agriculture-driven economy, with severe war consequences./. Read full story