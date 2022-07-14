Politics Venezuela seminar talks Vietnam’s reform, path to socialism Vietnam’s reform and its path towards socialism was spotlighted at a seminar held on July 13 at the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of Venezuela by the Vietnamese Embassy.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics VUFO presents insignia to outgoing Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on July 13 bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Paul Jansen in recognition of his valuable contributions throughout his term of office in the country.

Politics PM receives newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 13 for newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis who came to present the UN Secretary-General's credentials, beginning her term of office in the country.