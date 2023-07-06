Politics “Bamboo diplomacy” aims to protect national interests: expert The promotion of the "bamboo diplomacy" demonstrates Vietnam's confidence in foreign affairs, and serves the goal of ensuring national interests under all circumstances and at all times, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia.

Politics Vietnam, Greece look to expand friendship, cooperation A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Greece from July 2 to July 6.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam's proposal at 43rd FAO conference’s plenary meeting Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung on July 5 delivered an important speech, presenting Vietnam's proposals to implement the food systems transformation programme and contribute to ensuring food security at the plenary meeting of the 43rd session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s ministerial conference in Rome.