☕Afternoon briefing on July 6
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The Party and the State have always paid due attention to war invalids, families of martyrs, social policy beneficiaries, and those who rendered great service to the nation, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on July 6.
At a Hanoi meeting with a delegation of 40 national contributors from the northern province of Nam Dinh on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023), the PM said many exclusive policies and guidelines to this end have been worked out and adopted, stressing that caring for national contributors forms an important part of the social welfare work which, at the same time, is also a crucial, regular, political task. Read full story
- The Party and the State have always paid due attention to war invalids, families of martyrs, social policy beneficiaries, and those who rendered great service to the nation, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on July 6.
At a Hanoi meeting with a delegation of 40 national contributors from the northern province of Nam Dinh on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023), the PM said many exclusive policies and guidelines to this end have been worked out and adopted, stressing that caring for national contributors forms an important part of the social welfare work which, at the same time, is also a crucial, regular, political task. Read full story
Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (R) has a working session with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece Dmitris Koutsoumpas (Photo: VNA)- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Greece from July 2 to July 6.
During the trip, the delegation met with and had working sessions with Vice President of the New Democracy Party and Minister of Labour Adonis Georgiadis; General Secretary of the Communist Party of Greece Dmitris Koutsoumpas; and Secretary General of Justice & Human Rights Panos Alexandris, among others. Read full story
- The promotion of the "bamboo diplomacy" demonstrates Vietnam's confidence in foreign affairs, and serves the goal of ensuring national interests under all circumstances and at all times, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Hai stressed that the “bamboo diplomacy” is also the diplomatic philosophy of Vietnam. Read full story
- A conference was held in Hanoi on July 5 to discuss the role of the youth in the implementation of sustainable development goals in Vietnam.
A survey released by ActionAid Vietnam and partners showed that nearly 57% the of youngsters held that a lack of knowledge and career skills is one of the factors hindering their engagement in sustainable development. Read full story
- The chance has come and doesn’t wait any, so it is necessary seize it to step up rice export, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan told this ministry’s meeting on July 6.
Le Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the ministry’s Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development, said the rice sector’s outlook is assessed as relatively positive for the second half of 2023 since many other rice producers in Asia are facing risks of declined output due to El Nino impacts, which will boost rice demand and prices in the global market. Read full story
- The State budget's revenues from export-import activities totaled 183.74 trillion VND (over 7.74 billion USD) in the first six months of this year, making up 43.23% of the estimate, down 19.19% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on July 5.
During the period, the country's total export-import value was estimated at 316.64 billion USD, down 15.1% year-on-year. Read full story
- A second airport in the capital region is expected to take shape by 2050 to ease the burden on the Noi Bai International Airport, according to the Ministry of Transport.
Responding to the Hanoi People’s Committee’s proposal on the building of the airport, the ministry said the construction matches Hanoi’s development orientations by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and the national master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050. Read full story
Edouard Gregoire, head of the French team, said the team has made thorough preparations in both techniques and music, aiming to leave strong impressions on spectators and the jury. Read full story
- The Vietnam Football Federation announced that the Vietnamese national women’s football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung arrived in New Zealand on July 6 to start their 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign.
They took three flights from Hanoi to Singapore’s Changi Airport, then Auckland and Napier for nearly 24 hours. Now, they are in Napier city where they will play a friendly match with the New Zealand team, starting their final preparation phase towards the 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia./. Read full story