Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 28.

- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and his Hungarian counterpart László Kövér co-chaired a legislative conference in Budapest on June 27, with a focus on the legal framework on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction, renewable energy, and the green economy.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second, left) and his Hungarian counterpart László Kövér (second, right) co-chair the legislative conference in Budapest on June 27. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, Kövér said Hungary is always determined to protect the environment, which is clearly reflected in its development orientations and legal regulations. Its climate policy was adapted to the European Union (EU)’s requirements but didn’t neglect its own features and its people’s interests. Read full story



- Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. General Nguyen Tan Cuong hosted a reception for visiting Chief of Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force General Izutsu Shunji in Hanoi on June 28.



With the Vietnam – Japan strategic partnership growing strong, the bilateral defence ties have seen steady development and made a critical pillar of the two countries’ relations, said Cuong, who is also Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA). Read full story



- A joint venture between India’s Adani Group and Vietnam’s Anh Phat Investment Construction & Trading JSC has been approved by authorities of Da Nang to start studying the development of a major seaport in the central city, according to Nhan dan (People) newspaper.



Lien Chieu Port will be capable of handling 3.5 – 5 million tonnes of cargo annually in the first phase. It can accommodate vessels of up to 100,000 tonnes and container ships of up to 8,000 TEU.Read full story



- Corio Generation of Macquarie Group (Australia) proposed researching an offshore wind power plant project with a capacity of about 1,000MW at the total investment of between 2-3 billion USD in the northern port city of Hai Phong.



The proposal was discussed in a meeting with the city's leaders and a delegation of the Australian Embassy and Australian investors seeking cooperation and investment opportunities in Hai Phong last week. Read full story



- Vietnam posted 27.88 billion USD worth of agro-forestry-fishery exports in the first half of this year, an annual increase of 13.9 percent.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, of the total value, the groups of key farm produce and forestry products contributed 11.37 billion USD and 9.1 billion USD, both growing by 8.8% and 3% year-on-year, respectively. Read full story



- The northern city of Hai Phong has attracted 755.75 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) to local industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) in the first half of 2022, raising total FDI there to 22.07 billion USD.



According to the Hai Phong EZ Authority, the amount was channelled into 21 new FDI projects and 18 existing ones. It is equivalent to 56.2% of the FDI registered in the same period last year. Read full story



- Vietnamese travellers are the second most interested in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in travelling in post-pandemic period, with some 85 percent of respondents from the country planning a trip in the next 12 months, a survey by Booking.com found.



Golden Bridge on Ba Na Hills in the central city of Da Nang is among the most popular destinations of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is closely behind India that is leading the way in the inaugural APAC Traveller Confidence Index survey by the US-based online travel agency that polled 11,000 travellers across 11 countries and territories in the region from April to May. China came in third.Read full story



- About 8.61 million tourists, including some 211,300 foreigners, visited Hanoi between January and June, nearly tripling the figure in the same period last year.



Tourists at the Hoa Lo Prison (Photo: danviet.vn)

The city's total tourism revenue in the first half of 2022 amounted to approximately 25.2 trillion VND (1.08 billion USD), more than three times higher than the figure in the first six months of 2021./. Read full story