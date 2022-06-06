Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praises communal public security force President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the contributions of the public security force of communes in safeguarding national security and protecting people's lives while attending an art programme held on June 5 night to honour 63 outstanding heads of public security in communes across the country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a Government delegation offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Museum at Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City on June 5, the date when 111 years ago Ho Chi Minh left the country on a ship to seek the way for national salvation.