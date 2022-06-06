☕ Afternoon briefing on June 6
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 6.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the contributions of the public security force of communes in safeguarding national security and protecting people's lives while attending an art programme held on June 5 night to honour 63 outstanding heads of public security in communes across the country.
The President said they have overcome difficulties, sacrificed their individual and family's happiness to devote themselves wholeheartedly to their jobs and ready to take on any tasks at any time. Read full story
– A special art programme was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5 to mark the 132nd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022) and 111 years since the late leader left the country to seek the way for national salvation (June 5, 1911-2022).
The programme, themed “Proud to be named after Uncle Ho”, featured 18 performance items in two parts, honouring the nation's great leader who devoted his whole life for the cause of national independence and freedom, and highlighting the city’s efforts to promote Ho Chi Minh's thought and secure its role as a leading economic, cultural, science-technology hub of the country. Read full story
– Blue sea economy is expected to serve as an important motivation and premise for socio-economic development, environmental protection, defense and security assurance, and promoting foreign relations and international cooperation.
Vietnam is a coastal state with a sea area three times that of land, including more than 3,000 islands and two offshore archipelagos - Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. The country boasts a coastline of 3,260 km, with 1 km of coastline for every 100 km2 of land. Read full story
– As many as 40.7 million passengers, including 1.8 million foreigners, have gone through airports across the country so far this year, representing year-on-year rises of 56.8 percent and 904.6 percent, respectively, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Meanwhile, domestic and foreign flights from and to Vietnam carried an estimated 765,000 tonnes of goods, up 30.6 percent from the same period last year. Read full story
– A book on the 30 years of socio-economic cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been published by the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations (1992-2022). It is a collection of researches by Vietnamese and Korean professors and researchers. Read full story
– Vietnam has attended an international forum on peace, friendship, and development in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, with the participation of more than 500 officials, public figures, and experts from many nations.
The event was held by Russia's International Fund – The Way for Peace from June 1-4 on the occasion of the 100th founding anniversary of the Soviet Union and the Year Of Cultural Heritage of Peoples of Russia 2022. Read full story
- The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has used more than 45.444 trillion VND (1.96 billion USD) from the unemployment insurance fund to pay for employees and employers over the past two years, given serious COVID-19-induced difficulties facing production and business activities.
In the context of the pandemic during the period, the Prime Minister issued a series of polices on social and unemployment insurance in support of employees and employers. A highlight among them was the support package worth over 30 trillion VND from the unemployment insurance fund under the Government’s Resolution No. 116, the largest direct cash aid ever. Read full story/.
