☕ Afternoon briefing on March 21
☕ Afternoon briefing on March 21
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent greetings to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of the LPRP’s 69th founding anniversary (March 22, 1955-2024).
The letter wrote that over the past 69 years, especially after 37 years of implementing the comprehensive reform policy, under the sound leadership of the Party, the Lao people have upheld the heroic revolutionary tradition. They have overcome all difficulties and challenges for great achievements of historical significance in the past struggle for national liberation. The country has also worked toward national building, safeguarding and innovation cause at present, contributing to enhancing the reputation and position of the Lao Party and State in the international arena. Read full story
– The National Assembly (NA) on March 21 morning adopted a resolution relieving Vo Van Thuong from the Presidency of Vietnam and the position of NA deputy.
At its 6th extraordinary session held in Hanoi under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the 15th-tenure parliament considered the relief of Thuong from the Presidency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the 2021 - 2026 tenure and from the post of an NA deputy of Da Nang city. Read full story
– Mme. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President, an announcement of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee read.
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (Photo: VNA)Issued on March 21 following the 15th NA’s 6th extraordinary session, Announcement No. 765/TB-UBTVQH15 was made on the basis of the Constitution and relevant legal provisions. Read full story
– The request for putting interests of the nation, the Party, and the people first and above all in Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech on some issues needing special attention in the personnel preparation for the 14th National Party Congress has attracted widespread support from officials, Party members, and people of all social strata.
The leader delivered the important address at the recent first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress. Read full story
– Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 24-26.
Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho (Photo: euractiv.com/VNA)The visit will be made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs. Read full story
- Vietnam exported its first batch of organic coffee beans to Japan on March 19.
Vinh Hiep Company Limited in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai officially exported around 40 tonnes of the product to Japan, a demanding market. Read full story
– The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam jointly held a roundtable themed “Vietnam: 40 years of Doi Moi and 2045 vision” in Hanoi on March 21 to serve the building of a report summarising the implementation of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) scheme in Vietnam so far.
More than 200 Vietnamese and Australian experts and scholars at the event analysised the 40-year implementation of the scheme and gave recommendations on policy for the country’s growth, contributing to realising Vietnam’s development goal until 2045. Read full story
– The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) and Australia’s Beanstalk Agtech company on March 21 signed a two-year memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation in smart agriculture in response to climate change.
The signing was one among a series of activities of the VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair 2024, themed “In company with shrimp farmers”, which is taking place in the southernmost province of Ca Mau from March 20-22./. Read full story