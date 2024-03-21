Politics Vietnamese, Australian scholars discuss 40-year renewal in Vietnam The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam jointly held a roundtable themed “Vietnam: 40 years of Doi Moi and 2045 vision” in Hanoi on March 21 to serve the building of a report summarising the implementation of the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) scheme in Vietnam so far.

Politics Speaker of Finnish Parliament to visit Vietnam Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho will pay an official visit to Vietnam from March 24-26.

Politics Vice State President now Acting President Mme. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President, an announcement of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee read.

Politics Vo Van Thuong relieved from Presidency, position of NA deputy The National Assembly (NA) on March 21 morning adopted a resolution relieving Vo Van Thuong from the Presidency of Vietnam and the position of NA deputy.