Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 14.

-President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin on September 14 concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vuong Dinh Hue.



The trip was a key diplomatic activity between the two NAs in the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship year 2022 and in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022).Read full story



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the importance of planning work at a meeting of an evaluation council for the national master plan in 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 in Hanoi on September 14.



He noted that this is the first ever national master plan which concretises the orientations outlined by the 13th National Party Congress and other documents of the Party Central Committee.Read full story



- The parliament of New Zealand attaches great importance to Vietnam and will actively push ministries, sectors and localities to expand cooperate with the Southeast Asian nation, Speaker of New Zealand’s House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe told visiting Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in a meeting on September 14.



During the meeting, Rurawhe expressed his delight at the fruitful development of the relations between the two countries and their legislative bodies in recent years, and his hope to soon welcome Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to New Zealand. Read full story



-Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, attended the opening ceremony of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on September 12 (local time).



Mai congratulated Volker Türk for his appointment as High Commissioner for Human Rights, and affirmed Vietnam’s support for and cooperation with the High Commissioner and his Office. Read full story



-The second Vietnam-India security dialogue took place in New Delhi on September 13.



The Vietnamese delegation to the dialogue was led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieu. Gen. Luong Tam Quang, while the Indian delegation was headed by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri.



At the dialogue, the two sides engaged in straightforward discussion on a number of issued of shared concern. Read full story



- Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat visited Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) 1 in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 14, during which he hailed the VSIP as the most successful model in Vietnam-Singapore partnership.



First built in the southern industrial hub on the foundation of the sound friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries, the model has now been expanded to many localities in Vietnam, contributing to economic development in Binh Duong and the whole country, he said.Read full story



- The Republic of Korea’s helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando and fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong anchored at Ho Chi Minh City’s port on September 14, beginning their four-day friendly visit to the city.



Brigadier General Gang Dong Goo, the delegation head, said that the Vietnam visit is an activity in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and will contribute to promoting the bilateral friendship.Read full story



-The 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 54) and related meetings officially opened in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on September 14.



Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien led the Vietnamese delegation to the event.Read full story



-Vice Secretary of the Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao had a working session with representatives of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC) on September 13 as part of his working visit to Cuba.



Thao said the province hopes to further enhance investment cooperation with Cuba in health care, biological application, production of household appliances, furniture, garments and footwear products, and ceramics.Read full story



-Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh urged Thai companies to continue investing in Vietnam, especially in high-tech and environment-friendly industries such as electric vehicles, at a working session with Thai Minister of Industry Suriya Juangroongruangkit on September 13.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese government is willing to create favourable conditions for Thai investors and supports the operation of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.Read full story



-The International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2022) kicked off in Hanoi on September 14, featuring nearly 300 brands of technology, machinery and equipment.



Jointly organised by RX Tradex Vietnam - ASEAN's leading exhibition organiser, the Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA) and the Singaporean Association of Information Technology and Communication, the three-day event sees the participation of exhibitors from over 20 countries worldwide, including Japan, the US, China, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, and India. Read full story/.