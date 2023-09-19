☕ Afternoon briefing on September 19
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for a delegation of politicians from cities in San Francisco Bay Area of California state, led by Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland city, on September 18 afternoon (local time) as part of his trip to the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, and bilateral activities in the country.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right, front) and Sheng Thao (left, front), Mayor of Oakland city, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Noting that Vietnam and the US have lifted the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the Vietnam visit by US President Joe Biden, PM Chinh said that it reflected aspirations of the two nations to further promote the practical and effective development of the relationship for the benefit of their people, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Pacific region. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 18 (local time) called on Vietnamese and US enterprises to take practical actions to help implement the two countries’ newly established comprehensive strategic partnership.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Vietnam - US business forum on technology and innovation cooperation in San Francisco on September 18. (Photo: VNA)He made the appeal while addressing the Vietnam - US business forum on technology and innovation cooperation held in San Francisco, California. The event was part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the US. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage visited Silicon Valley and major technology companies of the US and the world there on September 18 afternoon (local time).
This formed part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the US. Read full story
- The Vietnam Socio-economic Forum 2023 opened in Hanoi on September 19 under the chair of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The Vietnam Socio-economic Forum 2023 opens in Hanoi on September 19. NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre, front row) and delegates. (Photo: VNA)The event, themed “Reinforcing internal capacity, generating drivers for growth and sustainable development”, drew the participation of some 450 delegates. Read full story
- Vice President of the Cuban National Assembly (NA) of People’s Power Ana Maria Machado pledged to create favourable conditions for businesses from Bac Ninh to operate in the Caribbean nation, while visiting the Vietnamese northern province on September 19.
The Cuban legislature will work to enhance and tighten relations with Vietnam across spheres, and expand cooperation between Cuban localities and their Vietnamese counterparts, including Bac Ninh, she affirmed. Read full story
- Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha paid a courtesy call on President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández and held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz in Havana on September 18, as part of his visit to the Caribbean nation and attendance at the Group of 77 plus China (G77 China) Summit.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández at their meeting in Havana on September 18. (Photo: VNA)At these meetings, the Cuban leaders expressed their appreciation for Vietnam's participation in the summit, which, they said, showed the special attention of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to the traditional friendship and special cooperation between the two nations and contributed to the success of the event. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam has suggested the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) support Vietnam in improving the country’s capability through the agency’s training activities.
At a meeting with OPCW General Director Fernando Arias in The Hague on September 18, Nam called on the OPCW to provide Vietnam with new or used chemical analysis equipment when upgrading the Centre for Chemistry and Technology (Chemtech) to help Vietnam improve the capacity of its laboratories. Read full story
- The Vietnam Report JSC has announced the list of 10 most reputable companies of the food and beverage sector this year.
The list was built based on three main criteria – financial capacity reflected in the latest financial reports, media reputation, and results of an August survey of companies and stakeholders including consumers and experts. Read full story
- Two more State-run commercial banks, Vietinbank and BIDV, on September 19 lowered their deposit interest rates matching the lowest level recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, both cut their rates by 0.2 or 0.3 percentage point for deposits with a term of three months or longer. Read full story
- The Government has issued a decree amending and supplementing a number of articles of its Decree No. 152 dated 2020 stipulating regulations for foreigners working in Vietnam and foreign individuals’ and organisations’ recruitment and management of Vietnamese nationals in the country.
As per the new decree, at least 15 days before the starting date of a foreign worker's employment, an employer (except for contractors) must submit a report to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) or Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of localities involved. The report clarifies the employer’s demand for the occupation whose requirements are yet to be met by Vietnamese workers./. Read full story