Politics Photos tell stories about Vietnam - Laos special relations A photo exhibition on the Vietnam - Laos relations kicked off at the National News Agency Centre in Hanoi on September 6.

Politics Vietnam, US determined to respond to climate change Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh has affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s determination to actively respond to climate change and deliver on relevant international commitments.

Politics Leaders pay tribute to late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong Party and State leaders paid tribute to late Party General Secretary Le Hong Phong in his home province of Nghe An on September 6, on the occasion of his 120th birthday.

Politics Photos tell stories about Vietnam - Laos special relations A photo exhibition on the Vietnam - Laos relations kicked off at the National News Agency Centre in Hanoi on September 6.