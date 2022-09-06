☕ Afternoon briefing on September 6
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 6.
- Vietnam’s major economic balances were maintained in the first eight months of this year despite a slew of difficulties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a Government meeting that opened in Hanoi on September 6.
The leader said the macro economy remained stable, inflation was controlled and economic growth spurred. He also highlighted the country’s achievements in improving people’s living standards and strengthening external affairs, among others. Read full story
- Major newspapers of Laos, including Pasaxon, PathetLao Daily, and Vientiane Times, on September 6 highlighted the interviews leaders of Vietnam and Laos granted to the two countries' media on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022).
Pasaxon (People) posted the full text of the interviews by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, underlining the formation of the Vietnam-Laos special relationship and the significance of the bilateral diplomatic ties. Read full story
- Officials from the European Commission (EC) will visit Vietnam again this October to check measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in coastal areas, according to an official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries (VDF).
The trip aims to review the country's efforts in removing the “yellow card” warning issued by the EU in 2017, said Nguyen Quang Hung, VDF Deputy Director General, adding that the check will be conducted directly at fishing ports. Read full story
- Vietnam and Denmark have a lot of potential to expand and deepen their cooperation in the time ahead, especially in green growth, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen has affirmed.
Speaking at the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on September 5, Hansen said the bilateral comprehensive partnership has created a foundation for their cooperation in such areas as energy, health care, agriculture and education. Read full story
- Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung received Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital Khuong Sreng on September 5.
The host official affirmed that Hanoi always wishes to join Phnom Penh in enhancing multifaceted cooperation to help further promote the Vietnam - Cambodia traditional friendship for the sake of their people and the two capital cities. Read full story
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang introduces photos to delegates at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)- A photo exhibition on the Vietnam - Laos relations kicked off at the National News Agency Centre in Hanoi on September 6.
Opening the event, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang emphasised that 2022 is a significant year to bilateral ties as it marks 60 years since the establishment of the countries’ diplomatic relationship (September 5, 1962) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977). Read full story
- Despite numerous difficulties coming from the domestic and international situation, the agricultural sector has managed to achieve important targets, and it still persists in this year’s agro-forestry-fishery export target of 50 billion USD as assigned by the Prime Minister.
So said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien at the ministry’s regular press briefing on September 5. Read full story
The Vietnamese team (Photo: qdnd.vn)- Vietnam topped the Finswimming World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022 in Thailand after securing 26 gold, 11 silver, and five bronze medals.
The Vietnamese squad had 18 swimmers guided by coach Le Minh Ngoc./. Read full story