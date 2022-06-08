Deputy of Dong Thap province Pham Xuan Hoa raises a question at the NA's plenum on June 8. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) spent the 13th working day of its third session on asking officials about issues relevant to



In the morning, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan continued fielding legislators' questions about issues within his remit.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung gave more details on related problems.



After that, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc replied to queries about financial matters, on which Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong also provided further explanations.



In the afternoon, Phoc continued his part.



Hong later answered NA deputies’ questions about the banking sector, and Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi presented relevant explanations.



The question-and-answer (Q&A) session was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television, and the NA Television.



The parliament is set to continue the Q&A session on June 9, with a focus on banking and transport issues. Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh will join the related ministers in fielding questions./.

VNA