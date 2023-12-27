Dak Lak province focuses on harvesting ripe coffee cherries to ensure quality for export.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Together with electronic devices, agricultural products like rice, coffee, tea, pepper, chilli, dragon fruit and processed food are Vietnam’s key export items to Guangdong, China, according to an official.

Speaking at the Guangdong (China) – Vietnam trade promotion conference held on December 27, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (AgriTrade) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Minh Tien said that China is Vietnam's largest agricultural export market in 2023.

In the first 11 months of 2023, Vietnam exported agricultural products to China with a turnover of 11.5 billion USD, an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2022, accounting for 23.2% of Vietnam's total agricultural export turnover.



According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China, trade turnover between Vietnam and Guangdong reached 47 billion USD, accounting for 20.1% of the total import-export turnover between Vietnam and China. Vietnam’s exports reached about 22 billion USD and its imports, about 25 billion USD.



Under the signed cooperation agreement between AgriTrade and the Guangdong Import-Export Association, it’s hoped that the two sides will jointly organise trade connection programmes for Vietnamese and Chinese businesses. China’s agricultural supplies, equipment, production lines, processing and packaging products will also be introduced to Vietnamese businesses.

Chau Kelvin, Chief Representative of Guangdong Import-Export Association in Vietnam, said that the association has over 1,000 member businesses and provides a professional platform to serve import-export businesses.

In Vietnam, the association cooperates with AgriTrade and localities, participates in trade promotion activities, and organises exhibitions and trade promotion events.

He said in the coming time, his association will boost and expand trade promotion with Vietnamese localities and help Vietnamese agricultural products further access the Chinese market.

At the event, enterprises exchanged information on fairs that will take place in the coming time. They also discussed issues on customs procedures, logistics and online commerce to help Vietnamese exporters solve their problems when exporting products to China./.