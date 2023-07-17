Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As storm Talim, the first to hit Vietnam this year, is coming near, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has rescheduled its flights to and from the northern port city of Hai Phong for July 18.



Specifically, it will cancel flights VN1184, VN1185, VN1173 and VN1174 between Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, and flights VN1672 and VN1673 between Da Nang and Hai Phong.



It has delayed the departure time for flight VN1176, which runs from Ho Chi Minh City to Hai Phong, from 18:25 on July 18 to 3:45 on July 19. Similarly, the departure time for flight VN1174, also from Ho Chi Minh City to Hai Phong, will be changed from 16:55 on July 18 to 19:50 the same day.



Additionally, the departure time for flight VN1175 from Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City has been rescheduled from 18:55 on July 18 to 22:00 the same day.



The airline has also advanced the departure time for flight VN1179 from Hai Phong to Ho Chi Minh City, from 6:35 on July 18 to 23:00 on July 17.



Earlier, budget carrier Vietjet also announced adjustments to its several flights to and from airports in the affected areas on July 17./.