Society Localities brace for Storm Talim Talim, the first storm to hit Vietnam this year, was about 140km east-southeast of Mong Cai, the northern province of Quang Ninh, with a velocity of 89-117km per hour as of 4am on July 18, reported National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Society CAAV asks for suspension of aircraft arrivals, departures at airports due to storm Talim Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang said on July 17 that he has sent a dispatch to relevant units in the aviation industry to continue with proactive measures in response to storm Talim, the first to hit Vietnam this year.

Society US, Vietnamese, Lao students join friendship night in Quang Ngai Friendship Night, an exchange between students from the US, Vietnam and Laos was held on My Khe beach, the central province of Quang Ngai on July 17.