Business An Giang receives help to transform rice value chains for better climate resilience The Mekong Delta province of An Giang and the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation on April 15 held a workshop to introduce the project ‘Transforming Rice Value Chains for Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta’ (TRVC).

Business Horasis China Meeting a boost for trade cooperation The Horasis China Meeting 2024 themed “Vietnam and China drive ahead” opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on April 15.

Business Vietnam Airlines ramps up flights for upcoming holidays Vietnam Airlines will add more than 100 domestic and international flights totaling more than 15,000 seats for the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day holiday which will last five days.

Business Vietnam’s agricultural products appeal to foreign customers Vietnam's agricultural products were sold well in foreign markets in Q1, with a surge in both volume and prices documented.